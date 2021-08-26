Advertisement

52,000 lbs. of chicken salad recalled due to plastic contamination

About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible...
About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible plastic contamination.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible plastic contamination.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Thursday.

The ready-to-eat various chicken salads and dip items were made on August 10 by the Willow Tree Poultry Farm in Massachusetts.

The announcement says the problem was discovered after the company received a consumer complaint.

So far, there hasn’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

Consumers are asked to contact their health care providers if there are any injury concerns.

Copyright 2021 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate...
Topeka woman, 19, killed Tuesday in I-70 crash on Kansas Turnpike
Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill was arrested Monday, August 24, 2021, in connection with the City of...
19-year-old arrested in shooting death of man at Travelers Inn
Southbound traffic on US-75 highway just north of N.W. 46th Street was slowed Wednesday morning...
Semi hauling carnival rides catches fire on US-75 north of Topeka
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
Gov. Kelly orders some state agencies to return to work from home due to Delta variant
Joseph Austin McColgin
Man charged with sexual abuse of runaway children in Topeka

Latest News

U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
A new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could spell trouble for the Gulf Coast.
Tropical Storm Ida on track to hit Gulf Coast as dangerous hurricane
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019 file photo, an employee checks a visitor outside the Metropolitan...
US closing troubled NYC jail where Epstein killed himself
Kansas Legislators say Kabul airport terrorist attacks mark first U.S. service member deaths in...
Kansas Legislators say Kabul airport terrorist attacks mark first U.S. service member deaths in over 1 year
Marysville welcomes a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Vietnam Veteran Memorial stops in Marysville