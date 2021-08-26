Advertisement

500 Ft. Riley troops to deploy to U.S. bases to assist with Afghanistan evacuation

FILE
FILE(U.S. Marine Corps/Sgt. Samuel Ruiz)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - About 500 troops from Ft. Riley will deploy to military bases in the U.S. to help with the Afghanistan evacuation.

Fort Riley says the Department of Defense has approved a request for assistance from the State Department to provide temporary housing, sustainment and support in the U.S. for vulnerable Afghans at Ft. McCoy, Wis., Ft. Bliss, Tex., Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., and Ft. Lee, Va.

According to the military base, about 500 service members from the 1st Infantry Division in Ft. Riley will provide support to Ft. McCoy, Ft. lee and JBMDL to help with the efforts.

Ft. Riley soldiers will join service members from Ft. Hood, Tex., Ft. Bliss, Tex., Ft. Carson, Colo., and Ft. Leanard Wood Mo. as part of III Corps’ overall mission announced earlier in the week.

Ft. Riley said U.S. Northern Command is the DoD’s lead combatant command for this mission in the continental states and provides oversight in support of the Department of State. U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command, is the head of the mission.

According to Ft. Riley, the task forces at Ft. McCoy, Ft. Lee and JBMDL will provide housing, medical care, logistics and transportation support.

“When our Nation calls, The Big Red One and Fort Riley always answer with action; our troops are highly trained and ready to respond to any mission, anytime and anywhere,” said Lt. Col. Alex Tignor, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley spokesperson. “The Big Red One, military police, medical professionals, and logistics soldiers—men and women—deploying to these temporary housing sites are proud to join task forces U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command and the Department of Defense teams at Fort McCoy, Fort Lee and JBMDL in supporting the State Department with this mission.”

