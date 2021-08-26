Advertisement

21-year-old Topeka man arrested for child sex crimes

Miller is accused of raping a child under 14-years-old
Austin Alan Miller was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Wednesday afternoon for...
Austin Alan Miller was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Wednesday afternoon for child sex crimes, including rape of a victim under the age of 14.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Topeka man is held without bond for alleged child sex crimes.

According to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, Austin Alan Miller was booked into custody at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Miller faces multiple charges including Rape of a Child Under 14, Rape; Circumstances Unknown, Aggravated Criminal Sodomy, and Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child.

13 NEWS has requested more information on Miller’s arrest. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

