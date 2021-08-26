21-year-old Topeka man arrested for child sex crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Topeka man is held without bond for alleged child sex crimes.

According to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, Austin Alan Miller was booked into custody at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Miller faces multiple charges including Rape of a Child Under 14, Rape; Circumstances Unknown, Aggravated Criminal Sodomy, and Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child.

13 NEWS has requested more information on Miller’s arrest. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

