Wichita State says it will not require COVID-19 vaccines ‘at this time’

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines in the near future, despite the Pfizer vaccine receiving full approval by the FDA, a university spokeswoman said.

In April, Wichita State’s student newspaper, The Sunflower, reported that university president Rick Muma doesn’t foresee a vaccine mandate due to COVID-19 vaccines only having emergency use authorization.

“At this time, we are not requiring vaccines for faculty, staff or students,” a statement said. “We will continue to evaluate our vaccination policy in accordance with public health guidance, trends in our university community and all applicable federal, state and local laws, regulations and requirements.”

Despite the vaccine not being mandated, the university is encouraging students and staff to get vaccinated against the virus.

“We continue to encourage everyone on our campus to get vaccinated if they are able, either through Student Health or anywhere else the vaccine is offered. These vaccines continue to be our best weapon against COVID-19 and will play a critical role in our ability to keep our classrooms and campus open.”

The university began offering financial incentives to students for proof of COVID-19 vaccination last week. Those incentives include $250 for students, and a chance at a $5,000 scholarship.

Students and members of the WSU community can get their COVID-19 vaccine at Student Health Services at the on-campus YMCA.

