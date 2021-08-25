Wednesday forecast: The heat continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat remains the main hazard through Saturday with heat indices up to 110°. There may be a few lucky areas that get rain early this morning and again tonight however most areas will remain dry. The next best chance for rain won’t be until the 2nd half of the weekend.

There remains fairly high confidence on the weather pattern for the next 8 days however there remains some uncertainty on the rain chance early this morning and again tonight but it is low enough with most spots dry that will keep it dry in the 8 day.

The other uncertainty is of course the specific details on the best rain chance for all of northeast KS by the second half of the weekend that may continue into Monday. There is also differences in the weather pattern for the 2nd half of next work week where there’s a tropical system that may impact the US. Depending on the track of the system where one model has it going more north into Texas and southern Oklahoma where our impacts would be cooler temperatures and cloud cover while the other model has it moving more east, which would mean temperatures warm back up after Monday.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: A few isolated showers/storms mainly before 9am otherwise mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s to around 102°. Heat indices 100-110. Winds S/SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear with most spots dry although a few isolated showers/storms can’t be ruled out. Lows in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S 5-15 mph. Heat indices around 105°.

Friday will remain hot with some indications it will be a couple degrees cooler than Thursday, same can be said for Saturday. Winds will gust closer to 20-25 mph Friday and Saturday.

This weekend will be hot and dry Saturday with a chance of rain Sunday and cooler temperatures. The cooler weather continues to move in early next week before one model starts to bring back the heat by Wednesday while the other model keeps it more seasonal.

Taking Action:

Heat remains the concern through Saturday not only during the day but also the warm night’s. Stay safe by hydrating, limiting your outdoor exposure and staying in an AC building. Also keep your pets in mind, limiting their walks to early in the morning and in the evening so they’re not walking on the hot sidewalk.

Do not be surprised if you get some rain early this morning or tonight however most spots remain dry until Sunday. Confidence is low on how much rain will impact the day Sunday so don’t cancel outdoor plans yet but keep checking back for updates.



