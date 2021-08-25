Advertisement

Washburn’s ‘Scorch on the Porch’ celebrates founder’s birthday

Washburn University 'Scorch on the Porch'
Washburn University 'Scorch on the Porch'(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University held a scorching celebration for its founder’s birthday.

Ichabod Washburn’s birthday is actually August 11, but the school always holds the celebration a little later when students are on campus.

Scorch on the Porch features live music and offers students free food and t-shirts. University staff says the celebration is a great way for students to settle into the school year.

“We just want them to enjoy their first week, try to de-stress, don’t be anxious about it and really just have a good time... and welcome to WU,” Memorial Union Director Becky Bolte said.

Students were also able to paint their signature on a splatter paint canvass, which will be hung in the Student Union.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill was arrested Monday, August 24, 2021, in connection with the City of...
19-year-old arrested in shooting death of man at Travelers Inn
A 19-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate...
Topeka woman, 19, killed Tuesday in I-70 crash on Kansas Turnpike
An udpate to KDHE's COVID-related deaths summary now shows a single death from Jan. 9, 2020 -...
Newly updated records show Kansas recorded first U.S. COVID-19 death in January 2020
Southbound traffic on US-75 highway just north of N.W. 46th Street was slowed Wednesday morning...
Semi hauling carnival rides catches fire on US-75 north of Topeka
USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
USD 437 school board addresses backlash to mask mandate

Latest News

FILE - Sara Evans
Sara Evans to perform at K-State’s McCain Auditorium
FILE
Kansas law enforcement agencies to crack down on drunk driving
FILE - Washburn University
Washburn University to introduce COVID-19 vaccination education program for students, faculty, staff
FILE
Kansas Senators demand answers from Pres. Biden about Afghanistan withdrawal