Washburn’s ‘Scorch on the Porch’ celebrates founder’s birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University held a scorching celebration for its founder’s birthday.

Ichabod Washburn’s birthday is actually August 11, but the school always holds the celebration a little later when students are on campus.

Scorch on the Porch features live music and offers students free food and t-shirts. University staff says the celebration is a great way for students to settle into the school year.

“We just want them to enjoy their first week, try to de-stress, don’t be anxious about it and really just have a good time... and welcome to WU,” Memorial Union Director Becky Bolte said.

Students were also able to paint their signature on a splatter paint canvass, which will be hung in the Student Union.

