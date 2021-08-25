Washburn University to introduce COVID-19 vaccination education program for students, faculty, staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will introduce a new COVID-19 education program for students, faculty and staff.

Washburn University says it emphasizes education about COVID-19 vaccines as it continues to encourage students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated if they have not already done so.

“We welcome questions about the vaccines because members of our community are skilled at critical thinking,” said Jerry Farley, president of Washburn University. “We are convinced that once they have their questions answered – they will choose to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting the shot.”

Farley also said the Pfizer vaccine just received full approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines are available on the Washburn campus through the Student Health Clinic.

“We know there is a lot of misinformation about the vaccines and that has created anxiety for many,” Farley said. “We want to present the facts so that members of our community can make an informed decision based on their individual circumstances.”

According to Farley, the education program will begin the week of Aug. 30 and has been designed to present the facts as easy and fun as possible. He said the program is designed around a video with a built-in quiz.

“It only takes about 10 or 15 minutes to complete but includes important information about both the pandemic and the vaccines,” said Eric Grospitch, vice president of student life.

What’s more, Farley said to help spread the message, student organizations that run events to drive participation in the program from their members can win prizes including apparel or credit toward catering for events on campus.

“Finally, if participants want to increase their chances to win a prize they can present their proof of vaccination or a waiver based on medical or religious grounds,” Grospitch said. “Those who were vaccinated before school started will get an entry into a separate weekly prize drawing including cash incentives and prizes from the Ichabod Shop.”

According to Washburn University, students, faculty and staff that present proof of vaccination done between Aug. 25, 2021, and Oct. 22, or with an eligible waiver, will still get the extra entry into the cash drawing, but will also be eligible for a smaller assortment of prizes from the Ichabod Shop.

“We also have plans for more prizes to come as we continue through the education campaign, so stay tuned,” Grospitch said.

For more information about COVID-19 and Washburn University, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.