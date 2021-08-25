Wamego Schools offering quarantine rooms for students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego School District is quarantining kids in school, in modified classrooms.

Director of Instructional Services and Assistant Superintendent Scott Meitler said the modified rooms give students the same access they would remotely, in the classroom.

“We actually have a separate room for them that they can come, still get assignments, if we can get it set up where they can zoom into their teacher’s classroom we do that as well,” he said. “It’s a separate room, we have the safety measures in place, they’re 6 feet apart, as long as they’re not positive (for COVID-19) then they can keep coming to school each day like that.”

Students arrive at school later and leave earlier than other students through a different door. Desks are set at least six feet apart with barriers between them. They installed an air purifier in the room and students will use their own bathroom.

“All of our quarantine students at the high school are in one classroom and it doesn’t matter the grade and they each have their own laptop and teachers are pushing out work,” said Meitler. “Essentially like they would at home except at school in this classroom. They can zoom in and be in the instruction with the teacher.” Anne Frederickson said she sees her grandson, other students, and teachers wearing masks all the time from her home. She believes this method is giving students experiences while keeping others safe.

“Not every family is equipped to have at home or online child care at home and if they’re safely quarantined, I think it absolutely adds to the safety of everybody there and can still have some continuity of their education,” she said.

A new state law this year allows school districts no more than 40 hours of remote learning to students for state funding purposes. Meitler said the modified classrooms do not count towards those hours.

Frederickson said, “I think that the seclusion factor is not as big as the risk as they would pose to other children and I think if there are other kids in the quarantine room then they don’t feel as secluded and they also got to go to school and experience things with their peers.”

According to Meitler said they have about 10 kids in the elementary school quarantine room and 10-12 are in the high school room right now.

They will continue to have modified classrooms until quarantine mandates change.

