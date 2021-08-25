Advertisement

Traffic slowed on US-75 as semi catches fire just north of Topeka

Southbound traffic on US-75 highway was slowed Wednesday morning after a semi caught fire just north of Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Southbound traffic on US-75 highway was slowed Wednesday morning after a semi caught fire just north of Topeka.

The fire was reported around 7:55 a.m. on southbound US-75 just north of N.W. 46th Street.

The truck’s driver was reported to be out of the vehicle with no apparent serious injuries.

Crews from both the Soldier and Silver Lake fire departments were responding to the scene.

Check wibw.com later for more details.

