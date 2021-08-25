Traffic slowed on US-75 as semi catches fire just north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Southbound traffic on US-75 highway was slowed Wednesday morning after a semi caught fire just north of Topeka.

The fire was reported around 7:55 a.m. on southbound US-75 just north of N.W. 46th Street.

The truck’s driver was reported to be out of the vehicle with no apparent serious injuries.

Crews from both the Soldier and Silver Lake fire departments were responding to the scene.

