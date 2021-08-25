Topeka woman, 19, killed Tuesday in I-70 crash on Kansas Turnpike

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in Leavenworth County, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Chelsie Faith Randel.

The crash was reported at 9:34 a.m. on westbound I-70, about four miles east of the Tonganoxie exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Randel was driving a 2002 Jeep Liberty sport utility west on I-70 when for an unknown reason the SUV traveled onto the outside shoulder.

The SUV then collided with the outside guardrail and veered left from the outside shoulder, traveling across all westbound lanes and colliding with the inside barrier wall.

After colliding with the barrier wall, the SUV overturned several times. The patrol said Randel was ejected from the vehicle.

The patrol said Randel, who was alone in the SUV, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.