Topeka doctors warn Regeneron should not be default option to fight COVID

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a Wednesday letter sent to Governor Laura Kelly, House Speaker Ron Ryckman (R-Olathe) suggested there should be more efforts to expand the availability of a treatment from Regeneron to prevent hospitalization of some people who test positive for COVID-19.

The injection treatment artificially creates monoclonal antibodies that fight the spike protein in COVID-19.

Stormont Vail has been using its infusion center to treat COVID-positive patients with Regeneron injections since last winter.

“It showed it decreases the likelihood of hospitalizations and other complications with individuals with COVID-19 infections that have severe risks of complications,” said Dr. Clifton Jones, the hospital’s Vice President.

However, Dr. Prateek Ghatage an infectious disease specialist at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus said timing is the most important factor if a patient is going to get a Regeneron treatment.

“The antibodies have the best effect early on in the infection so the sooner it’s given the better it is,” he explained.

“Practically, the soonest it could be given with someone with COVID would be day two or day three [of infection] but because by the time they realize they have COVID then go get tested and get someone to get it then it introduces the benefit of delay.”

In an example of 10 people testing positive for COVID-19, the use of Regeneron would only put two or three people at risk for being hospitalized compared to six people had Regeneron not been used, according to Ghatage.

He said Regeneron should not act as a substitute for the COVID vaccine because the effects do not last long-term.

“The difference between Regeneron and the vaccine is that if you get the vaccine your body already has those antibodies ready to work when you breathe the virus in,” he said.

“With Regeneron, you already have COVID and we’re doing damage control kind of....when you get the injection those antibodies last in your system for about 20-30 days so basically your body gets rid of them and that’s that.”

Dr. Ghatage added the only people who have been vaccinated that would benefit from Regeneron is those who are immunocompromised and have a breakthrough infection.

The doctors said prevention measures already in place will work best to limit the spread of the virus.

“We have to have people step up in mitigating practices procedures social distancing is still important just about all of us agree masks provide value,” said Jones.

“With the vaccine it’s active immunization training your immunity so even after the vaccine is out of your system your immunity has been trained and that stays with you,” added Ghatage.

