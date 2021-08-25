Advertisement

Search underway for man who robbed Meriden Dollar General Tuesday night

File Photo
File Photo(Phil Anderson)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The search for a suspect is underway after Jefferson Co. officials say the Meriden Dollar General store was robbed Tuesday night.

According to the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office, the robbery was reported at 8:59 p.m.

Officials say that clerks on duty reported a white male entered the store and said he was there “to rob the place and didn’t want to hurt anyone.”

The suspect was said to be around 5′8″ tall, medium build, wearing all black clothing, he had a blue bandanna covering his face and was wearing a blue baseball cap.

The suspect was also reported to speak with a heavy accent, and may also have a tattoo on the back of his head and neck.

Officials say the man fled the store after demanding “all the cash” and three packs of Marlboro Red Cigarettes.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says nobody was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (785) 863-2765.

You may also submit a tip online by clicking here.

The Meriden Dollar General store is located at 7424 Palmberg Rd.

