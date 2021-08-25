Sara Evans to perform at K-State’s McCain Auditorium

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium will host country superstar Sara Evans on Sept. 16.

Kansas State University says the McCain Performance Series is back with season opener country star Sara Evans. She will return to K-State on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the McCain Auditorium.

Over the last 20 years, K-State said Grammy-nominated Evans has created a successful career anchored in insightful songwriting and a warm, evocative voice. With enduring hits like “Suds in the Bucket,” " A Real Fine Place to Start,” “Perfect” and “A Little Bit Stronger,” Evans has earned recognition as the fifth most-played female country artist on the radio and continues to be a force on the road with concerts throughout the country. For her ninth studio album, “Copy That,” Missouri native Evans has released an eclectic bounty of songs that have shaped her life and career.

According to K-State, tickets are available now online or at the Ticket Services Office in the newly expanded McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Tickets are also available by calling 785-532-6428 during the same hours. Kids under the age of 18 will get half off a general admission ticket.

The University said McCain Auditorium will follow all K-State COVID-19 health and safety procedures during the performance, including the usage of face masks. If guidelines, change, McCain will adjust practices and inform ticketholders.

For more information about COVID-19 and K-State, click HERE.

To order tickets for Sara Evans at McCain Auditorium, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.