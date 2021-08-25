Reported semi-truck fire closes westbound I-70 at Wabaunsee/Riley Co. line

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KanDrive reports that all lanes of westbound I-70 have closed at the Wabaunsee/Riley Co. line due to a semi-truck that caught fire.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has predicted that the interstate lanes will reopen around 7:30 p.m., but was unsure of an exact time.

This is a developing story.

