Reported semi-truck fire closes westbound I-70 at Wabaunsee/Riley Co. line

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KanDrive reports that all lanes of westbound I-70 have closed at the Wabaunsee/Riley Co. line due to a semi-truck that caught fire.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has predicted that the interstate lanes will reopen around 7:30 p.m., but was unsure of an exact time.

This is a developing story.

To view Kansas road conditions, click HERE.

