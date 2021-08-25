Man pulled from burning Shawnee home dies at hospital

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A man pulled from the basement of a burning home in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, has died from his injuries at a hospital, officials in Shawnee said.

Firefighters were called to the home on West 52nd Terrace late Monday night, the Shawnee Fire Department said in a news release.

Four of five people in the home were able to safely escape, officials said, but firefighters had to enter the house to try to rescue 53-year-old Matthew Deckard from the basement. Firefighters pulled him from the home, started CPR and rushed him to a Kansas City hospital in critical condition, the release said.

Deckard died at the hospital the next day, officials said.

Investigators determined that the fire originated in the basement and that someone smoking in bed had caused the fire.

