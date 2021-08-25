Advertisement

Man pulled from burning Shawnee home dies at hospital

FILE
FILE(123RF)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A man pulled from the basement of a burning home in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, has died from his injuries at a hospital, officials in Shawnee said.

Firefighters were called to the home on West 52nd Terrace late Monday night, the Shawnee Fire Department said in a news release.

Four of five people in the home were able to safely escape, officials said, but firefighters had to enter the house to try to rescue 53-year-old Matthew Deckard from the basement. Firefighters pulled him from the home, started CPR and rushed him to a Kansas City hospital in critical condition, the release said.

Deckard died at the hospital the next day, officials said.

Investigators determined that the fire originated in the basement and that someone smoking in bed had caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill was arrested Monday, August 24, 2021, in connection with the City of...
19-year-old arrested in shooting death of man at Travelers Inn
A 19-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate...
Topeka woman, 19, killed Tuesday in I-70 crash on Kansas Turnpike
An udpate to KDHE's COVID-related deaths summary now shows a single death from Jan. 9, 2020 -...
Newly updated records show Kansas recorded first U.S. COVID-19 death in January 2020
Southbound traffic on US-75 highway just north of N.W. 46th Street was slowed Wednesday morning...
Semi hauling carnival rides catches fire on US-75 north of Topeka
USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
USD 437 school board addresses backlash to mask mandate

Latest News

FILE - Sara Evans
Sara Evans to perform at K-State’s McCain Auditorium
FILE
Kansas law enforcement agencies to crack down on drunk driving
FILE - Washburn University
Washburn University to introduce COVID-19 vaccination education program for students, faculty, staff
Washburn University 'Scorch on the Porch'
Washburn’s ‘Scorch on the Porch’ celebrates founder’s birthday
FILE
Kansas Senators demand answers from Pres. Biden about Afghanistan withdrawal