Man killed Tuesday in motorcycle-dump truck collision in Tonganoxie

A 34-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning in a motorcycle-dump truck crash in Tonganoxie,...
A 34-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning in a motorcycle-dump truck crash in Tonganoxie, authorities said.(WCAX)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONGANOXIE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Tuesday morning in a motorcycle-dump truck crash in Tonganoxie, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:36 a.m. at State Avenue and Stone Creek Drive, on the east side of Tonganoxie.

State Avenue is US-24 highway at that location.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Honda FZS motorcycle was eastbound on State Avenue when it collided with a 2011 International dump truck that had exited a controlled construction site and made a U-turn in the intersection of Stone Creek Drive against a red light.

The patrol said the motorcycle rider attempted to avoid the dump truck.

However, the motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the dump truck.

Both of the vehicles came to rest in the middle of the intersection.

The motorcycle’s rider, William Guthrie, 34, of Tonganoxie, was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Guthrie was wearing a helmet.

The dump truck’s driver, identified as Brad Mosbrucker, 45, of Topeka, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Mosbrucker was wearing a seat belt.

