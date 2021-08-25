A man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wabaunsee county man was taken into custody after a traffic stop in Osage city late Tuesday afternoon.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:02 p.m., an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop, when illegal narcotics were found.

Cole D. Zimmerman, 37, of Alta Vista, was the driver of the vehicle. He was taken into custody to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.

