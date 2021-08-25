Man charged with sexual abuse of runaway children in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been criminally charged with the sexual abuse of two runaway children in Topeka.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Joseph Austin McColgin, 20, for the sexual abuse of two children.

On February 21, 2021, DA Kagay said the Topeka Police Department opened an investigation into allegations that an adult male, later identified as McColgin, had engaged in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl that had been reported as a runaway.

Through the investigation, Kagay said officers found that McColgin had also been involved in a sexual relationship with another runaway for nearly a year when she was 13 and 14 years old. The alleged crimes happened between June of 2020 and April of 2021 at various locations in Topeka.

On Wednesday, Kagay said his office filed criminal charges including rape of a child under 14 by an offender over 18, aggravated criminal sodomy with a child under 14 by an offender over 18, two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child 14-16, criminal sodomy with a child 14-16, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated endangering a child.

According to Kagay, McColgin was taken into custody earlier in the week and remains in custody as of Wednesday evening. His bond has been set at $250,000 and a status conference will be held on Sept. 2 at 3 p.m.

The Topeka Police Department is investigating the alleged crimes. If anyone has any information about the case they should contact law enforcement immediately.

