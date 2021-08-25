Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire asks for public’s help to identify person with possible information

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that it needs the public’s help to identify a person who may have information for investigators about a recent incident.

If anyone has information about the man in the photo they should call Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical at 785-830-7027 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.