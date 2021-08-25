Advertisement

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire asks for public’s help to identify person with possible information

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical need help to identify the man in this photo.
Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical need help to identify the man in this photo.(Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that it needs the public’s help to identify a person who may have information for investigators about a recent incident.

If anyone has information about the man in the photo they should call Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical at 785-830-7027 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

