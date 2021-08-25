Advertisement

KDHE ranks Shawnee Co. 11th in Kansas for COVID-19 testing, cases, vaccinations

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As of Aug. 25, 2021, Shawnee County ranks 11th in Kansas for testing, case and vaccination rates in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s new COVID County Rankings Report.

According to the report, Shawnee Co. ranked 6th for vaccinations with 58%. The county also ranked 98th for COVID cases with 70 reported cases per 100,000 residents. The county also ranked 5th for testing with 453 tests per 100,000 residents. The KDHE said it combined these scores for Shawnee Co.’s overall rank of 11.

The report also indicates that Brown Co. ranked 1st with 58% of the population vaccinated, 26 COVID cases per 100,000 residents and 366 tests per 100,000 residents. Douglas Co. ranked 2nd with 58% of the population vaccinated, 27 cases per 100,000 residents and 335 tests per 100,000 residents. Johnson Co. ranked 3rd with 72% of the population vaccinated, 32 cases per 100,000 residents and 317 tests per 100,000 residents.

The KDHE said the report will help county commissioners and local leaders stop the spread of the virus in communities by tracking critical data including testing, case and vaccination rates.

“I believe that data is a powerful tool we can use to guide our response to COVID-19,” Dr. Lee Norman said. “I am hopeful this report empowers action in communities and encourages sharing and implementation of best practices across Local Health Departments. Local leaders and communities are working tirelessly to keep us safe; to help them, helps all of us.”

According to the KDHE, this is not a report card, as multiple factors impact testing, case and vaccination rates in Kansas communities. The new report will bring together the most critical COVID metrics at a local level to help state, county and local leaders work together to stop the spread of the Delta variant, keep Kansans safe and keep the economy open.

“Over the past 18 months, Kansas Counties have worked tirelessly to provide ongoing response and vital resources for county residents to keep them safe and informed on the evolving COVID-19 virus,” shared Bruce Chladny, Executive Director, Kansas Association of Counties, “And, the county response efforts, including vaccinations and essential messaging, continue as Kansas now experiences yet another surge from the deadly virus.”

The Department said the following three metrics will be reported and ranked throughout each county:

  • Full series vaccination rate of the eligible population (12+-year-olds)
  • 7- day daily average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people
  • 7- day daily average number of COVID-19 tests administered per 100,000 people

According to the KDHE, each county’s rankings will be added together to generate a total score for that county. The total scores will then be ranked 1-105.

The KDHE said the report will be refreshed every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and can be found HERE.

Data for the report is provided by the KDHE and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To view the Aug. 25, 2021 report, click HERE.

