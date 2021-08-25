Advertisement

Kansas Senators demand answers from Pres. Biden about Afghanistan withdrawal

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ U.S. Senators, Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran, are demanding answers from President Joe Biden regarding the Afghanistan withdrawal strategy.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he has joined an effort led by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) to call on President Joe Biden to outline a plan to follow the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan by answering 14 questions submitted by 12 Senators and 54 U.S. Representatives.

“The situation in Afghanistan has rapidly metastasized into Taliban rule with reinstated oppression of women and girls, the repression of civil society, the displacement of countless Afghans from their homes who the Taliban then use force to prevent from fleeing Afghanistan, and a power vacuum that China seeks to fill by increasing its ties to the Taliban,” the congressional members wrote. “Dealing with these consequences means that we must take action now to chart the course for American strategy, while we manage the immediate repercussions of this self-inflicted crisis in Afghanistan.”

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said the consequences of the withdrawal do not only affect the Middle East.

“The consequences of withdrawal from Afghanistan are not isolated to that country, or even to the Middle East region. The withdrawal carried geopolitical and strategic consequences that have already begun to unfold and will reverberate for decades. Dealing with these consequences means that we must take action now to chart the course for American strategy, while we manage the immediate repercussions of this self-inflicted crisis in Afghanistan. To this end, we write to ask you to outline what your plan is to move America forward.”

The questions in the letter include, but are not limited to the following:

  • Will the President extend the Aug. 31 deadline?
  • How will the U.S. evacuate Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants?
  • How will the U.S. prevent more weapons from ending up in the hands of the Taliban?
  • How will the U.S. ensure Al Qaida does not regain ground in Afghanistan?
  • Does the Taliban now have control over Afghan security forces?
  • What are the President’s plans to control long-term functions of the Hamid Karzai International Airport?
  • Does the President plan to support any Afghanistan resistance formed outside of Afghanistan?

According to Sen. Moran, other Senators that joined the letter include Sens. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Boozman (R-Ark.) and John Hoeven (R-N.D).

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, Sen. Moran also called on Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y) to reconvene the Senate in order to assist with the crisis. He has also called on the Biden Administration for hasty evacuation plans and veteran support plans.

Sen. Marshall has also called on federal employees to return to the office building in order to better address the events unfolding in Afghanistan and the Department of Defense for accountability of military equipment left in the region.

To read the full letter sent to President Biden, click HERE.

Sen. Moran calls on Senate to reconvene to assist in Afghanistan evacuations
Sen. Moran calls on Biden Administration for hasty evacuation of Afghan SIV applicants
Sen. Moran questions VA about veteran support during Afghanistan withdrawal
Sen. Marshall calls for federal employees to return to offices to aid with Afghanistan crisis
Sen. Marshall calls for accountability of U.S. military equipment that could fall into hands of Taliban

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill was arrested Monday, August 24, 2021, in connection with the City of...
19-year-old arrested in shooting death of man at Travelers Inn
A 19-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate...
Topeka woman, 19, killed Tuesday in I-70 crash on Kansas Turnpike
An udpate to KDHE's COVID-related deaths summary now shows a single death from Jan. 9, 2020 -...
Newly updated records show Kansas recorded first U.S. COVID-19 death in January 2020
Southbound traffic on US-75 highway just north of N.W. 46th Street was slowed Wednesday morning...
Semi hauling carnival rides catches fire on US-75 north of Topeka
USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
USD 437 school board addresses backlash to mask mandate

Latest News

FILE - Sara Evans
Sara Evans to perform at K-State’s McCain Auditorium
FILE
Kansas law enforcement agencies to crack down on drunk driving
FILE - Washburn University
Washburn University to introduce COVID-19 vaccination education program for students, faculty, staff
Washburn University 'Scorch on the Porch'
Washburn’s ‘Scorch on the Porch’ celebrates founder’s birthday