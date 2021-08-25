Kansas Senators demand answers from Pres. Biden about Afghanistan withdrawal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ U.S. Senators, Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran, are demanding answers from President Joe Biden regarding the Afghanistan withdrawal strategy.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he has joined an effort led by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) to call on President Joe Biden to outline a plan to follow the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan by answering 14 questions submitted by 12 Senators and 54 U.S. Representatives.

“The situation in Afghanistan has rapidly metastasized into Taliban rule with reinstated oppression of women and girls, the repression of civil society, the displacement of countless Afghans from their homes who the Taliban then use force to prevent from fleeing Afghanistan, and a power vacuum that China seeks to fill by increasing its ties to the Taliban,” the congressional members wrote. “Dealing with these consequences means that we must take action now to chart the course for American strategy, while we manage the immediate repercussions of this self-inflicted crisis in Afghanistan.”

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said the consequences of the withdrawal do not only affect the Middle East.

“The consequences of withdrawal from Afghanistan are not isolated to that country, or even to the Middle East region. The withdrawal carried geopolitical and strategic consequences that have already begun to unfold and will reverberate for decades. Dealing with these consequences means that we must take action now to chart the course for American strategy, while we manage the immediate repercussions of this self-inflicted crisis in Afghanistan. To this end, we write to ask you to outline what your plan is to move America forward.”

The questions in the letter include, but are not limited to the following:

Will the President extend the Aug. 31 deadline?

How will the U.S. evacuate Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants?

How will the U.S. prevent more weapons from ending up in the hands of the Taliban?

How will the U.S. ensure Al Qaida does not regain ground in Afghanistan?

Does the Taliban now have control over Afghan security forces?

What are the President’s plans to control long-term functions of the Hamid Karzai International Airport?

Does the President plan to support any Afghanistan resistance formed outside of Afghanistan?

According to Sen. Moran, other Senators that joined the letter include Sens. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Boozman (R-Ark.) and John Hoeven (R-N.D).

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, Sen. Moran also called on Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y) to reconvene the Senate in order to assist with the crisis. He has also called on the Biden Administration for hasty evacuation plans and veteran support plans.

Sen. Marshall has also called on federal employees to return to the office building in order to better address the events unfolding in Afghanistan and the Department of Defense for accountability of military equipment left in the region.

To read the full letter sent to President Biden, click HERE.

