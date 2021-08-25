Advertisement

Kansas law enforcement agencies to crack down on drunk driving

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas drivers will see more DUI checkpoints throughout the Sunflower State on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it will partner with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Kansas and local law enforcement agencies for a statewide DUI enforcement day on Saturday, Aug. 28. It said the focus of the day will be to remove impaired drivers from Kansas roadways.

“Law enforcement will be working diligently to ensure our travelers make it to their destinations safely,” said Lieutenant Candice Breshears, KHP Public Information Officer. “We can’t stress enough how important it is to always drive sober.”

According to KHP, troopers will participate in the 3rd annual “Saturation Saturday” campaign. For this campaign, it said local agencies will implement DUI check lanes and saturation patrols to combat drunk driving throughout the Sunflower State.

