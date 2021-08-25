House fire closes Fremont Street in Manhattan while crews extinguished the blaze

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were called out to a house fire at 1310 Fremont Street in Manhattan at 6:26 pm Tuesday evening.

When Manhattan Fire Department crews arrived at the scene, flames were coming from the back of the 2 1/2 story house, and a resident let fire fighters know the fire had spread to inside the house as well.

Two residents were at home at the time of the fire and were able to exit the house without injuries.

Fire fighters were able to rescue a dog from the house shortly after they arrived.

Six fire trucks with 23 firefighters were on scene to help extinguish the flames. Crews were able to extinguish the fire by 6:40 pm.

Kansas Gas Service and Evergy both responded to turn off their respective utilities to the house.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the residents with a place to stay.

Riley County Police Department assisted with traffic control around the area, and Riley County EMS were on standby in case of injuries. There were no injuries reported.

Damage is estimated at a loss of $30,000 to the contents and $50,000 damage to the structure. The neighboring house at 1314 Fremont Street had $1,000 worth of damage to the exterior from the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Additional details will be added when they are available.

