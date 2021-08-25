Health experts say ending pandemic relies on increased vaccination rates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Doctor Anthony Fauci says in order for the pandemic to end, more than eighty million Americans need to get vaccinated and those who already are need to continue practicing precautions.

“The delta variant has caused another very significant spike in the requirement for hospitalizations, it will continue to grow before it peaks,” said Dr. Robert Kenagy.

CEO of Stormont Vail Hospital, Doctor Robert Kenagy says hospital beds continue to fill up.

“Throughout the day, on any given day, you will find that the volumes fluctuate,” he said. “We have been in the last two or three weeks, we have been in the status where we will reach a hundred percent capacity at some point during the day, every single day.”

The point in time dashboard at St. Francis showed their critical care beds also hit one hundred percent capacity Tuesday morning.

As hospitals are feeling the effects of the recent spike, health officials are urging those who haven’t yet to get vaccinated.

In an interview on CBS This Morning Doctor Anthony Fauci says with everyone’s cooperation, a return to normality could be possible as soon as next spring.

“I estimate and this is purely an estimate that by the time we get to the spring and people come out doors again, as opposed to being inside, I believe we can get to some degree of normality that is proximate to some degree that we want to be,”he said. “It’s up to us, if we don’t wind up getting vaccinated as a country and the people who are reclusive to getting vaccinated don’t step up and get vaccinated that date might not be met.”

Doctor Kenagy also urged precautions.

“It is imperative that we as a community commit to vaccination, mask-wearing, social distancing, hand hygiene, so we can get back to a place where the virus is under control.”

Doctor Fauci said he hopes the FDA’s full authorization of the Phizer vaccine will encourage more Americans to get the shot.

As of today, 56 percent of Kansans age 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.