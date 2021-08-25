Advertisement

Gov. Kelly orders some state agencies to return to work from home due to Delta variant

FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a news conference in Topeka. Johnson County District Judge David Hauber, in Kansas' most populous county, has struck down as unconstitutional a state law requiring unusually speedy legal hearings for people challenging mask requirements and other COVID restrictions. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File)((Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some state employees will now be required to work from home.

Governor Laura Kelly says in response to the continued spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, on Wednesday, Aug. 25, she directed state agencies under Executive Branch jurisdiction to return to working remotely wherever possible.

“Since the start of the pandemic, my administration has followed the best public health guidance to keep our communities safe, mitigate the spread of the virus, and reduce strain on hospitals,” Governor Kelly said. “The decision to return to remote work was not made lightly - but we know that this is a necessary step to prevent COVID-19 infections. I am confident that our state employees will continue to provide quality services to all Kansans who need them.”

According to the Kansas Governor, the remote work model will stay in place through Oct. 4, and at that time, she will reassess current COVID-19 infection rates, which will determine when employees can return to working on-site.

As COVID infection numbers began to rise throughout the summer, Gov. Kelly said a transition to remote work will help control the spread of the virus among state employees. Onsite staff will be limited to only those necessary to safely conduct agency operations.

According to Gov. Kelly, mask requirements, social distancing and other mitigation measures will remain in place for those whose jobs are required to be performed on-site. She said public offices that serve customers will be encouraged to re-institute mitigation measures that were previously used during the pandemic like “by appointment only” scheduling or allowances for virtual appointments. All such measures will be carried out in a way as to have the smallest impact or inconvenience on customers.

To view the new guidelines, click HERE.

