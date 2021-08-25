Crews respond early Wednesday to trailer fire in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a trailer fire early Wednesday in North Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 6:38 a.m. near the 2600 block of N. Kansas Avenue.

Initial reports indicated flames could be seen coming from a utility trailer with rubbish on its top.

Topeka fire officials reported seeing smoke from the blaze for more than a mile away.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.