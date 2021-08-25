‘Cats addressing defensive problems faced in 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The normally stout K-State defense.

“I think all of us learned so much last year.” Chris Klieman, Kansas State head football coach, said.

Couldn’t live up to expectations in 2020.

“It just felt like we were never complete,” Mike Tuiasosopo, Kansas State defensive tackles coach, said. “Never at full strength.”

In every major defensive metric, the ‘Cats took a step back last season. In 2019, Kansas State fielded one of the top defenses in the Big 12, holding opposing teams to the second fewest points per game. In 2020, the Wildcats gave up the third most points per game in the conference.

“I know we have better personnel than we did last year across the board,” Klieman said. “We had some elite players last year, but overall depth wise across the board, we’re deeper.”

The ‘Cats have been hard at work trying to make their third-down defense like it was two years ago. The 2019 K-State defense allowed opponents to convert on third down 28 percent of the time, the lowest mark in the Big 12. In 2020, that ballooned to 40 percent. The third worst in the conference.

“Improvement needs to come on normal down and distances so we can put ourselves in a position where it’s 3rd and 8, 9, 10, not 3rd and 5, 3rd and 4,” Steve Stanard, Kansas State linebackers coach, said. “Big difference.”

The problems are being addressed. It’s time to execute.

“The deal when we’re not communicating, we’re not focused on things, that’s when explosive plays, mistakes tend to happen.” Joe Klanderman, Kansas State defensive coordinator, said.

“Even though we’ve emphasized the heck out of it, you still only can tackle so much in a practice before in a game situation,” Klieman said. “It’s got to come to fruition.”

