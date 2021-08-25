Advertisement

Ag Producer Workshop Coming To Concordia

Wheat Harvest
Wheat Harvest(kfyr)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An ag producer workshop focusing on soil health and expanding high-speed internet access to farms is coming to north central Kansas.

The event will be sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Department of Agriculture. Ag producers will learn about an innovative new pilot program, Heartland Opportunities, Markets and Environment (HOME) that will provide high-speed internet access to farms located along Preservation + routes on U.S. 83 and U.S. 81 highways--according to a news release from the agencies.

According to the news release, fiber optic cable is needed to carry information to message boards across the state and allow for technological advancements to improve safety along Kansas highways. Through KDOT’s new Preservation+ program, private internet service providers (ISPS) can install fiber optic cable concurrently with KDOT. By partnering on the installation of fiber, ISPs can save costs and increase high-speed internet access for Kansans.

The planned Preservation+ routes include U.S. 81 from I-70 north through Belleville and on U.S. 83 from I-70 north to Oberlin.

The HOME pilot takes this partnering effort a step farther by connecting farms located near the planned Preservation + routes. In exchange for receiving high-speed internet access, ag producers would implement soil health principles on at least one field. The agencies say these principles can increase profitability, save water and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, by ensuring a reliable high-speed connection, ag producers will be able to fully participate in potential carbon credit markets.

Producers will have the opportunity to learn more about these soil health principles and provide input about how infrastructure investments could better serve the ag industry at these workshops.

The dates and locations for the workshops include:

  • Hoxie – 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Community Center (820 Main St.)
  • Concordia – 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Cloud County Fairgrounds Commercial Building (615 Industrial Rd.)

These workshops are free and open to the public. Kansans interested in participating should register at www.notill.org or www.kssoilhealth.org. Social distancing and masks are recommended for attendees.

According to KDOT and KDA, the HOME pilot was made possible thanks to the bipartisan Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE), which is focused on improving highway safety, supporting economic growth and creating more options for Kansans and their communities.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill was arrested Monday, August 24, 2021, in connection with the City of...
19-year-old arrested in shooting death of man at Travelers Inn
A 19-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate...
Topeka woman, 19, killed Tuesday in I-70 crash on Kansas Turnpike
An udpate to KDHE's COVID-related deaths summary now shows a single death from Jan. 9, 2020 -...
Newly updated records show Kansas recorded first U.S. COVID-19 death in January 2020
USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
USD 437 school board addresses backlash to mask mandate
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court
Kansas Supreme Court issues stay of lower court’s rejection of emergency management law

Latest News

FILE
Man pulled from burning Shawnee home dies at hospital
KDHE
KDHE: Medical certifier relied on symptoms in classifying early COVID-related death
KDHE's Aug. 25, 2021 update showed 151 active COVID-19 clusters in Kansas, including seven in...
COVID-19 case numbers, school clusters increase in KDHE report
Eight members of the team were honored.
Sheriff holds Promotions Ceremony