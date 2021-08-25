Advertisement

2-vehicle, rollover crash reported on US-75 highway in Osage County

Emergency crews were responding to a two-vehicle, rollover crash Wednesday morning on a highway...
Emergency crews were responding to a two-vehicle, rollover crash Wednesday morning on a highway in southern Osage County.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MELVERN, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a two-vehicle, rollover crash Wednesday morning on a highway in southern Osage County.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. on US-75 about two miles west and one mile north of Melvern.

The location was about seven miles north of the Osage-Coffey county line and was just east of Outlet Park at Melvern Lake.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

