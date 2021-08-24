Work on signs taking place Tuesday on I-70 in downtown Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews on Tuesday were replacing large overhead signs on eastbound Interstate 70 in the downtown Topeka area.

Among signs being replaced was one at the S.E. 10th overpass at I-70, on the east side of downtown Topeka.

That sign provided exit information for S.E. Adams, S.E. California Avenue, S.E. Carnahan and S.E. Deer Creek.

The left lane of eastbound I-70 in downtown Topeka was shut down to allow crews to install the signs.

Traffic was moving smoothly through the area on Tuesday morning.

Signs were scheduled to be replaced Tuesday on eastbound I-70 between S.E. 8th Avenue and S.E. Rice Road.

Sign replacement in the downtown Topeka area, which began on Tuesday, is scheduled to continue through Thursday, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

All of the lane closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Additional work scheduled this week includes:

Wednesday, Aug. 25 – The eastbound right lane of I-70 between S.E. 3rd and 4th streets will be closed. The 3rd Street-Monroe Street exit ramp also will be closed for approximately 30 minutes in the morning.

Thursday, Aug. 26 – The westbound right lane of I-70 between S.E. Adams Street and 10th Avenue will be closed for removal and reinstallation of a guardrail to drill sign footings and pour concrete.

Signs and cones will direct traffic through the work zone.

The primary contractor for the sign-replacement project is Collins & Herman of Kansas City.

KDOT officials urge all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through highway work zones.

For the latest on road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

