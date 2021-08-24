Advertisement

Walmart launches new local delivery service to other retailers

Walmart is expanding its delivery platform with a new service called GoLocal, which brings...
Walmart is expanding its delivery platform with a new service called GoLocal, which brings goods to your door from other retailers. Now, drivers making Walmart delivers could also be delivering packages from other stores.(Phil Anderson)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart is expanding its delivery platform with a new service called GoLocal, which brings goods to your door from other retailers.

Now, drivers making Walmart deliveries could also be delivering packages from other stores.

“Be it delivering goods from a local bakery to auto supplies from a national retailer, we’ve designed Walmart GoLocal to be customizable for merchants of all sizes and categories so they can focus on doing what they do best, leaving delivery speed and efficiency to us,” said Senior Vice President Tom Ward in a news release.

Walmart says it has already established several agreements with retail clients and is still accepting new partners.

Walmart launched its delivery service three years ago. The company says it now reaches nearly 70% of the U.S. population.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Child Abduction Suspect
2-month-old abducted in stolen vehicle found safe, suspect located
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson catches the ball at NFL football training camp...
Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL
Eric Stonestreet arrives at the &amp;quot;Modern Family&amp;quot; FYC Event on Wednesday, May...
Eric Stonestreet announces engagement
A Dodge Avenger caught fire after a rear-end collision early Monday on N.E. US-24 highway near...
Car catches fire after rear-end collision northeast of Topeka
The Topeka Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a...
UPDATE: Child found; TPD requested help locating a 16-month old baby

Latest News

Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Biden decides to stick with Aug. 31 final pullout from Afghanistan
Crews replace overhead signs Tuesday in downtown Topeka area
RCPD is looking for a boy that is missing from a Manhattan middle school.
RCPD searches for boy missing from middle school
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement that given Cuomo’s...
TV Academy revokes Cuomo’s Emmy amid scandal, resignation
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan evacuations