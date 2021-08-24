USD 437 school board addresses backlash to mask mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn Washburn school district came to a decision Sunday to require masks for all students and staff.

At Monday’s board meeting, several parents spoke out against their decision.

Several parents asked them to re-consider their decision to require masks.

Some accused the board of poor planning.

“They’ve had plenty of time to get this figured out,” said Rinda Wech. “I feel like a district, especially our size, should have had plan B,C, D, all in place because they should have known the mask mandates were coming back, we all knew.”

Some parents said the decision came too quick and didn’t allow families time to prepare but district leaders say the landscape is always changing.

“The reality is that we had numerous plans in place over the course of last year as well,” said Superintendent, Dr. Scott McWilliams. “The environment is very unstable right now, we’re now in a situation because of our numbers that masks are required.”

Doctor McWilliams said he will continue to monitor the situation going forward.

He says they will re-assess the order at their first meeting in November.

