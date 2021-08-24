Traffic safety a concern as new Junction City High School opens Wednesday

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - With classes starting Wednesday at the new Junction City High School, concerns over traffic safety near the $128 million facility were discussed at a recent city-county school district meeting.

According to the JC Post, some of the concerns focused on a “blind hill” on Rucker Road west of the Blue Jay Way North intersection.

Blue Jay Way North is the street that leads to and from the new school.

The JC Post noted concerns at the meeting focused on traffic that moves “relatively fast” at a hill on Rucker Road west of the Blue Jay Way North intersection, and the possibility of T-Bone crashes occurring at that location.

“So we’re hoping through transparency and letting the community know to be mindful when you are approaching that intersection,” Junction City Police Chief John Lamb said, “because the bulk of the traffic is going to be coming down Blue Jay Way turning eastbound onto Rucker.”

Stop signs or other traffic control devices are options that have been mentioned to help the situation.

On the west side of the new Junction City High School, Munson Road connects with K-18 highway.

Lamb said K-18 going both east and west as motorists approach Munson Road is a concern, as well.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department will monitor that location.

Plans include using Munson Road as a school bus entrance. There are also plans to asphalt that stretch of road this fall, possibly beginning in late September according to the JC Post.

Blue Jay Way North leading to and from the new school is open, the JC Post reports. Traffic can flow east or west on Rucker Road to reach Blue Jay Way North.

There are plans for a roundabout at the southeast corner near the main entrance of the new Junction City High School but it will be some time before that is completed.

City Manager Allen Dinkel said a contractor will first begin work on the road connecting Blue Jay Way and Sutter Woods Road because the Kansas Department of Transportation eliminated two entrances off K-18 highway, “and we have to build access to them first, and then the roundabout will start in the spring.”

The new $128 million high school is located at 1100 Blue Jay Way, on the west side of Junction City along the north side of K-18 Highway. It will have around 900 parking places. Also, more than 600 students will be bused to the facility.

