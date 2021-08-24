Multiple arrests made, one person dead after shooting at Travelers Inn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple people have been arrested and one person is dead after a Tuesday afternoon shooting at Travelers Inn.

The shooting was reported just after 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Responding officers with the Topeka Police Department said they found an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries believed to be related to the shooting. American Medical Response team members pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

