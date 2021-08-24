Advertisement

Topeka VA ending substance abuse program to focus resources on mental trauma care

Colmery O'Neil VA Behavioral Health building.
Colmery O'Neil VA Behavioral Health building.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many in the community have expressed concerns that Topeka’s Colmery-O’Neal VA Clinic is ending their substance abuse program.

The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System told 13 NEWS that worker shortages have led them to focus on staffing the Stress Disorder Treatment Program. The SDTP, which treats veterans and service-members who experienced military-related trauma, was closed in December due to the issues.

The VA issued formal guidance in May to re-open the branch across the country at 50 percent capacity, then to full capacity by August. The decision was made to focus resources on fully supporting the Acute Psychiatry, SDTP, and the Psychiatric Recovery and Wellness Program in Topeka.

“Eastern Kansas Health Care System has been on a journey to strategically align our resources with the care and services that we deliver,” VA Chief of Communications Joseph Burkes said. “Based on the need to streamline MH RRTP services the decision was made to focus resources on fully supporting Acute Psychiatry, SDTP, and the Psychiatric Recovery and Wellness Program as the inpatient psychiatry and residential treatment programs in Topeka. Substance Use Disorder treatment will remain available within the VA with SUD beds operational in Kansas City, Wichita, St. Louis. An additional 25 beds are being designated for the treatment of substance use disorders at the Leavenworth Domiciliary. The decision to table the Fresh Start program for the foreseeable future will allow Eastern Kansas to bring Acute Psychiatry, SDTP, and the Psychiatric Recovery and Wellness Program (PRWP) to full capacity with the high quality services for which the Colmery-O’Neal VA Medical Center is known.”

Burke says drug treatment will still be available in Kansas City, Wichita, and St. Louis, and that 25 additional beds are being designated at the Leavenworth Domiciliary.

