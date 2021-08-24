Stormont Vail Hospital says its full, can’t safely care for additional patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Hospital says it’s so full they cannot safely care for additional patients.

Stormont Vail Hospital CEO Dr. Robert Kanagy says the hospital is at full capacity, causing them to at times go into diversion.

“It is the case that hospital systems, the health systems is stressed and at times are at their capacity to care for patients,” Dr. Kanagy said.

Dr. Kenagy says the hospital is in a dire situation, “diversion is a status, an emergency department where you have reached that point in time take care of any more patience safely and so when the state is reached you notify version the community your diversion.”

“We are not permanently on diversion and were not on diversion currently, but at that point in time we had been on diversion for 12 hours straight, very unusual situation,” Dr. Kenagy explained.

Dr, Kenagy says over the past two to three weeks, they’ve reached 100% of capacity at some point during the day.

Facilities like Topeka ER and Hospital are seeing the impact.

“Yesterday, we received a call from the emergency room at one of the hospitals. It was a person who’s been waiting you know for quite a few hours and asked if we could get them in and they came over and we got them,” Karly Rogers, Director of Operations at Topeka ER & Hospital said.

“It has begun to feel like crying wolf, it has begun to feel like the message is the same and the impact of the message is the same and the impact of the message is less,” Dr. Kenagy added.

Kenagy says the space crunch isn’t all covid patients, “so on any given day we may have 300-320 patients in the hospital. Some of those are mothers and babies, some of those are adults needing surgery or other kinds of services.”

He says they’ve had to deny some transfer patients, “we will care for everybody who shows up at our door. We will do the very best that we can. We are not in a position where we have to where we will have to turn away the time-sensitive diagnoses like heart attacks and strokes.”

“Now what we’re seeing is that we can get transfer requests from the outside region. I showed you requests from Missouri, from Oklahoma, Nebraska,” Dr. Kenagy said,

Dr. Kenagy encourages everyone to continue taking precautions, “It will continue to grow before it peaks. It is imperative that we as a community commit to vaccination, mask-wearing, social distancing, hand hygiene, so we can get back to a place where the virus is under control.”

Dr. Kenagy encourages anyone to call the hospital first for non-emergency concerns.

