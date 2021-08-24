Stormont Vail CEO “not crying wolf” as hospital hits capacity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy said his hospital is unable to safely care for additional patients on Monday.

“This is our situation. This is our reality. We are not crying “wolf.” We are trying to provide clarity about the status of our community.,” Kenagy wrote.

In an open letter sent to community partners, Kenagy outlined what he called a “difficult and dire situation in the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Kenagy said all of the hospital’s 228 adult inpatient rooms were filled, which includes the facility’s intensive care, intermediate care and medical care departments.

As of Monday, 64 of the 228 patients were COVID positive, and 83% of the COVID positive were unvaccinated.

Among the incoming COVID patients, Kenagy said those the hospital is seeing with the virus are “younger and sicker.”

According to the letter, weekend transfers of known COVID-19 positive patients included two in their 30s, three in their 40s, two in their 50s and one in their 60s. Kenagy added that most needed ICU-level care.

Friday through Sunday Kenagy said they had to refuse transfers to 31 patients that requested the hospital’s care. Only 15 transfer requests were accepted.

“We have too many people who are refusing to get the vaccine. The vaccines are safe, free and widely available. This is the pathway to get this wildfire under control,” Kenagy said. “We have disinformation circulating that is discounting the effectiveness of facemasks. This sends such a wrong message and one that could be life-changing for community members who go without a mask and become infected with COVID-19. Masks help decrease the spread, please wear them.”

Kenagy also said as of Monday Stormont Vail’s Emergency Dept. was full. 14 of those patients were waiting for inpatient rooms, and 10 of those had been waiting for more than six hours.

Kenagy said Stormont Vail has administered 87,597 COVID-19 vaccinations (first and second doses), and are available through the Stormont Vail Retail Pharmacy. Click here to schedule an appointment, or book one through “My Chart.”

On Monday, the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

