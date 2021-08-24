Advertisement

Special prosecutor sought for Kansas City police shooting

FILE - Darron LaMonte Edwards, left, of United Believers Community Church, talks to the media...
FILE - Darron LaMonte Edwards, left, of United Believers Community Church, talks to the media Tuesday, June 1, 2021, after the family of Malcolm Johnson provided a video of the fatal shooting by police of Johnson at the BP gas station at E. 63rd and Prospect Avenue in March. Faith leaders called it an "execution." Rev. Emanuel Cleaver III of St. James United Methodist Church, center, also spoke. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP)((Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is asking that a special prosecutor be appointed to investigate the fatal police shooting of a Kansas City man that has been criticized by some area clergy and civil rights activists.

Peters Baker asked in a court filing that an assistant prosecutor from St. Louis County determine if the police shooting of Malcolm Johnson, 31, was justified, The Kansas City Star reported.

Peters Baker said her office’s prosecutions of Johnson in prior criminal cases could be seen as a conflict of interest during the shooting investigation. Baker’s office charged Johnson in 2014 in a fatal shooting, and he later pleaded to reduced charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Johnson was shot and killed by police on March 25 inside a Kansas City convenience store.

Police had identified him as a suspect in a non-fatal shooting when they approached him in the store. Police said Johnson shot an officer during an altercation while he was being arrested.

But videos of the shooting raised questions about the police version, and the leader of a group of clergy who questioned the circumstances called Johnson’s death “an execution.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Abduction Suspect
2-month-old abducted in stolen vehicle found safe, suspect located
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson catches the ball at NFL football training camp...
Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL
Eric Stonestreet arrives at the &amp;quot;Modern Family&amp;quot; FYC Event on Wednesday, May...
Eric Stonestreet announces engagement
A Dodge Avenger caught fire after a rear-end collision early Monday on N.E. US-24 highway near...
Car catches fire after rear-end collision northeast of Topeka
USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
USD 437 school board addresses backlash to mask mandate

Latest News

Jeffrey J. Exon
Man ruled competent in trial for daughter’s death
FILE
Brown Co. Sheriff asks for donations for new drone after finding boys in cornfield
Facebook Live Feed from Homicide at Traveler's Inn
FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the...
Kansas State will limit beer sales during football games