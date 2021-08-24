Advertisement

Some Evergy customers move to 2-part rate design

FILE
FILE(Evergy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some customers of Evergy Kansas Metro will move to a 2-part rate design.

Evergy says residential distributed generation customers served by Evergy Kansas Metro will soon see a new monthly electric rate that does not include a demand charge. On Tuesday morning, the Kansas Corporation Commission issued an order to move DG customers from a 3-part rate design to a standard 2-part residential rate.

In addition, Evergy said customers will get refunds within 60 days for any difference in the amounts paid between the two rates.

According to the company, Evergy Kansas Metro provides power to customers that were previously served by Kansas City Power & Light before the 2018 merger between KCPL and Westar to form Evergy Inc.

Earlier in 2021, Evergy said the same rate design change was approved for customers in its central region (formerly Westar) after a Kansas Supreme Court opinion called the price discriminatory and sent the matter back to KCC for further proceedings.

Evergy said the 3-part rate design was originally implemented after separate rate cases filed by Westar and KCPL before the merger, but only the Westar DG rate was challenged.

According to Evergy, Tuesday’s order is a result of a proposal by KCC Staff, Evergy, and the Citizens Utility Ratepayer Board to make the rate consistent across both service areas. It said the Commission agreed there is potential for confusion and frustration over the disparities between DG customers between its two Kansas service territories and that it is in the public interest to treat customers consistently in this regard throughout both of its service territories.

To read the full order, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Abduction Suspect
2-month-old abducted in stolen vehicle found safe, suspect located
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson catches the ball at NFL football training camp...
Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL
Eric Stonestreet arrives at the &amp;quot;Modern Family&amp;quot; FYC Event on Wednesday, May...
Eric Stonestreet announces engagement
A Dodge Avenger caught fire after a rear-end collision early Monday on N.E. US-24 highway near...
Car catches fire after rear-end collision northeast of Topeka
USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
USD 437 school board addresses backlash to mask mandate

Latest News

Jeffrey J. Exon
Man ruled competent in trial for daughter’s death
FILE
Brown Co. Sheriff asks for donations for new drone after finding boys in cornfield
Facebook Live Feed from Homicide at Traveler's Inn
FILE - Darron LaMonte Edwards, left, of United Believers Community Church, talks to the media...
Special prosecutor sought for Kansas City police shooting
FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the...
Kansas State will limit beer sales during football games