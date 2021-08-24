Some Evergy customers move to 2-part rate design

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some customers of Evergy Kansas Metro will move to a 2-part rate design.

Evergy says residential distributed generation customers served by Evergy Kansas Metro will soon see a new monthly electric rate that does not include a demand charge. On Tuesday morning, the Kansas Corporation Commission issued an order to move DG customers from a 3-part rate design to a standard 2-part residential rate.

In addition, Evergy said customers will get refunds within 60 days for any difference in the amounts paid between the two rates.

According to the company, Evergy Kansas Metro provides power to customers that were previously served by Kansas City Power & Light before the 2018 merger between KCPL and Westar to form Evergy Inc.

Earlier in 2021, Evergy said the same rate design change was approved for customers in its central region (formerly Westar) after a Kansas Supreme Court opinion called the price discriminatory and sent the matter back to KCC for further proceedings.

Evergy said the 3-part rate design was originally implemented after separate rate cases filed by Westar and KCPL before the merger, but only the Westar DG rate was challenged.

According to Evergy, Tuesday’s order is a result of a proposal by KCC Staff, Evergy, and the Citizens Utility Ratepayer Board to make the rate consistent across both service areas. It said the Commission agreed there is potential for confusion and frustration over the disparities between DG customers between its two Kansas service territories and that it is in the public interest to treat customers consistently in this regard throughout both of its service territories.

To read the full order, click HERE.

