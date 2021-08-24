Advertisement

Sen. Moran calls on Senate to reconvene to assist in Afghanistan evacuations

FILE - Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)
FILE - Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)((Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is calling on the Senate to reconvene in order to better assist in the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he urges Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to call the U.S. Senate back into session immediately to help support the evacuation of Americans and those that worked alongside the U.S. military from Afghanistan.

“It is imperative for the Senate to return to Washington D.C. to demand answers from the administration and provide support for the U.S. military, State Department personnel and others tasked with carrying out the withdrawal effort,” wrote Sen. Moran. “An unknown number of Americans and Afghan allies remain in the country, fearing for their lives. I call on you to quickly bring the Senate back into session so we can get to work to address the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.”

Last week, Sen. Moran said he joined colleagues to demand the Biden Administration ensure Special Immigration Visa applicants are able to quickly evacuate the country as well.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) has also introduced legislation to completely reopen federal offices to pre-pandemic levels so that employees can help with the crisis in Afghanistan as well.

Sen. Moran calls on Biden Administration for hasty evacuation of Afghan SIV applicants
Sen. Marshall calls for federal employees to return to offices to aid with Afghanistan crisis

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Abduction Suspect
2-month-old abducted in stolen vehicle found safe, suspect located
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson catches the ball at NFL football training camp...
Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL
Eric Stonestreet arrives at the &amp;quot;Modern Family&amp;quot; FYC Event on Wednesday, May...
Eric Stonestreet announces engagement
A Dodge Avenger caught fire after a rear-end collision early Monday on N.E. US-24 highway near...
Car catches fire after rear-end collision northeast of Topeka
USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
USD 437 school board addresses backlash to mask mandate

Latest News

Emporia State University
Emporia State University giving out scholarships for proof of vaccination
Kansas International Dragway
Kansans given opportunity to drag race Wichita Police officers
Jeffrey J. Exon
Man ruled competent in trial for daughter’s death
FILE
Brown Co. Sheriff asks for donations for new drone after finding boys in cornfield