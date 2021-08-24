Sen. Moran calls on Senate to reconvene to assist in Afghanistan evacuations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is calling on the Senate to reconvene in order to better assist in the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he urges Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to call the U.S. Senate back into session immediately to help support the evacuation of Americans and those that worked alongside the U.S. military from Afghanistan.

“It is imperative for the Senate to return to Washington D.C. to demand answers from the administration and provide support for the U.S. military, State Department personnel and others tasked with carrying out the withdrawal effort,” wrote Sen. Moran. “An unknown number of Americans and Afghan allies remain in the country, fearing for their lives. I call on you to quickly bring the Senate back into session so we can get to work to address the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.”

Last week, Sen. Moran said he joined colleagues to demand the Biden Administration ensure Special Immigration Visa applicants are able to quickly evacuate the country as well.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) has also introduced legislation to completely reopen federal offices to pre-pandemic levels so that employees can help with the crisis in Afghanistan as well.

