RCPD searches for boy missing from middle school

RCPD is looking for a boy that is missing from a Manhattan middle school.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department is looking for a boy missing from a Manhattan middle school.

The Riley County Police Department says it is looking for Brody, a middle schooler who left Susan B. Anthony Middle School just before 12:30 p.m.

According to RCPD, Brody is wearing a navy shirt and black shorts.

If you see Brody, please call 911 immediately, RCPD said he does not like to be touched.

