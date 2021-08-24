RCPD searches for boy missing from middle school

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department is looking for a boy missing from a Manhattan middle school.

The Riley County Police Department says it is looking for Brody, a middle schooler who left Susan B. Anthony Middle School just before 12:30 p.m.

Have you seen Brody?



He left Susan B. Anthony Middle School a little before 12:30 p.m. and we are trying to find him.



He is wearing a navy shirt and black shorts. If you see him please call 911 immediately, he does not like to be touched. pic.twitter.com/V7spPyCZWr — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) August 24, 2021

According to RCPD, Brody is wearing a navy shirt and black shorts.

If you see Brody, please call 911 immediately, RCPD said he does not like to be touched.

