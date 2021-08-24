Advertisement

RCPD asks for help identifying two in connection with use of stolen bank card

Riley County PD attempt to identify individuals about usage of a stolen debit card.
By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals in reference to the use of a stolen bank card.

Multiple people used a stolen bank card to make unauthorized charges at Fifth’s Liquor, Hy-Vee and a Shell gas station.

RCPD is asking anyone with information about the two individuals pictured, to contact the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. You may also submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip online. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

