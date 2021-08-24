Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for two suspects in July vehicle burglary

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for the two people pictured as suspects in a July vehicle burglary investigation.
The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for the two people pictured as suspects in a July vehicle burglary investigation.(Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in a July vehicle burglary in Tuttle Creek State Park.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to identify two suspects in the investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on July 24, deputies were called to an area of Riverpond Rd. at Tuttle Creek State Park. It said items stolen from the vehicle included financial cards.

If anyone has information about the vehicle burglary or the two suspects, they should call the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip through Crimestoppers.

To leave a tip on Crimestoppers, click HERE.

