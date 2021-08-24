Advertisement

Ms. Wheelchair Kansas shares her experience on competing for a national title

By Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University student who holds the title of Ms. Wheelchair Kansas recently took the stage again to compete for a national title.

Hilary Garrett from Manhattan represented Kansas in the Ms. Wheelchair America competition.

“If I can make a difference in at least one person’s life then I know that everything I’ve done everything I’ve gone through will have been worth it,” Hilary Garret said. “This whole experience was different because it was virtual and so there were a lot of things that had to be done differently.”

Hilary uses her title to promote the platform: “Find your voice” to help others.

“For both experiences, I had to write essays and explain yeah why my platform is the one I chose or in the case of the nationals experience it would be what else could I do as an advocate in and what resources could I bring to my community,” Garrett explained.

“You never know who you can impact or whose lives you can touch and how your life will be changed by those interactions,” Garrett said.

Hilary didn’t win the national title, but she did earn the Building Bridges Award.

“I wasn’t supposed to come away with the national title; that’s the way God planned it. I did come away with an award though. It’s given to someone who just displays a wonderful ability to reach people and willingness to share their message,” Garrett emphasized. “I do whatever I can to try to get my message out there and share things.”

Hilary says the experience taught her to continue to persevere, “it is totally possible, it is totally worth, you just have to find people that believe in you and really push yourself to decide this is something I’m gonna go after and really choose to give it your best.”

This year marked the 50th year of the national competition - it featured 30 women with disabilities representing different states from across the United States.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Abduction Suspect
2-month-old abducted in stolen vehicle found safe, suspect located
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson catches the ball at NFL football training camp...
Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL
Eric Stonestreet arrives at the &amp;quot;Modern Family&amp;quot; FYC Event on Wednesday, May...
Eric Stonestreet announces engagement
A Dodge Avenger caught fire after a rear-end collision early Monday on N.E. US-24 highway near...
Car catches fire after rear-end collision northeast of Topeka
The Topeka Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a...
UPDATE: Child found; TPD requested help locating a 16-month old baby

Latest News

FILE
Gov. Kelly launches campaign to educate Kansans on Delta variant, COVID-19 vaccine
Stephanie D. Bell, 48, of El Dorado
El Dorado woman arrested in Osage Co. for possession of meth
FILE - Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, presides over a session of the Senate at the...
Kansas High Court allows officials to enforce limits on Gov.’s COVID-19 powers
FDA officially approves Pfizer vaccine
FDA officially approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine