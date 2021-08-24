Ms. Wheelchair Kansas shares her experience on competing for a national title

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University student who holds the title of Ms. Wheelchair Kansas recently took the stage again to compete for a national title.

Hilary Garrett from Manhattan represented Kansas in the Ms. Wheelchair America competition.

“If I can make a difference in at least one person’s life then I know that everything I’ve done everything I’ve gone through will have been worth it,” Hilary Garret said. “This whole experience was different because it was virtual and so there were a lot of things that had to be done differently.”

Hilary uses her title to promote the platform: “Find your voice” to help others.

“For both experiences, I had to write essays and explain yeah why my platform is the one I chose or in the case of the nationals experience it would be what else could I do as an advocate in and what resources could I bring to my community,” Garrett explained.

“You never know who you can impact or whose lives you can touch and how your life will be changed by those interactions,” Garrett said.

Hilary didn’t win the national title, but she did earn the Building Bridges Award.

“I wasn’t supposed to come away with the national title; that’s the way God planned it. I did come away with an award though. It’s given to someone who just displays a wonderful ability to reach people and willingness to share their message,” Garrett emphasized. “I do whatever I can to try to get my message out there and share things.”

Hilary says the experience taught her to continue to persevere, “it is totally possible, it is totally worth, you just have to find people that believe in you and really push yourself to decide this is something I’m gonna go after and really choose to give it your best.”

This year marked the 50th year of the national competition - it featured 30 women with disabilities representing different states from across the United States.

