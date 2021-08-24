Advertisement

Missouri AG sues school districts over mask mandates

FILE
FILE(WWNY)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Missouri Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against school districts in the state for requiring students, faculty and staff to wear facemasks in school buildings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

According to reports from KCTV5, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit against school districts in the state for requiring students, staff and teachers to wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reverse class-action lawsuit filed on Tuesday morning names Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia Public Schools Board of Education and its members as well as the superintendent for the School District of Columbia and its board member as well as the superintendent for Columbia Public Schools as defendants.

“Forcing schoolchildren to mask all day in school flies in the face of science, especially given children’s low risk of severe illness and death and their low risk of transmission. Additionally, forcing schoolchildren to mask all day could hinder critical development by eliminating facial cues and expressions,” said Schmitt. “We filed this suit today because we fundamentally don’t believe in forced masking, rather that parents and families should have the power to make decisions on masks, based on science and facts. I am committed to fighting back against this kind of government overreach. Americans are free people, not subjects.”

Schmitt said that forcing children to wear masks goes against the science of COVID-19 because children have a low risk of severe illness and death as a result of contraction.

Schmitt is seeking class-action status for the case, which would make the decision apply to at least 50 other districts in Missouri.

The Centers for Disease Control has guided that children, staff and teachers wear masks in classrooms to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Missouri AG announced on Aug. 6, that the lawsuits were possible as he filed a suit to overturn mask requirements in Kansas City, the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County.

