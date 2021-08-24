Man ruled competent in trial for daughter’s death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man charged in the death of his two-year-old daughter will stand trial for murder.

The Shawnee Co. District Court ruled Tuesday that Jeffrey Exon is competent to stand trial.

Exon faces first degree murder, child endangerment, and failure to report the death of a child in the death of his daughter Aurora. His preliminary hearing, which was suspended for the competency hearing, will continue Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.