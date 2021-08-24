Kids learn life lessons while taking a swing at Three Shields Boxing Academy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Inside this ring, there’s lessons taught beyond the four corners.

“Teach them a lot of discipline. A lot of respect,” Michael Watkins, a Three Shields Boxing Academy boxing instructor, said. “It’s just real good structure.”

Local leaders felt they had an opportunity to enrich children’s lives through sport.

“As far as like a big gym like this, we don’t have anything like that for kids,” William Lister, a Topeka Police Officer and Three Shields Boxing Academy instructor, said. “So, that’s what they wanted. You know, something new. The kids that didn’t want to play basketball or kids that didn’t want to play football or kids that don’t want to play volleyball or you know whatever. They can try out boxing.”

A partnership with the Salvation Army and Topeka Police and Fire departments brought this: the Three Shields Boxing Academy.

“Multiple hands makes it easier.” Lister said.

Children put on the gloves and knock out their problems.

“The concept was just structure, discipline, self-esteem, confidence.” John Alcala, a Kansas House of Representatives member and founding member of the Three Shields Boxing Academy, said.

“A lot of these kids, I’m not saying they have the easiest lives,” Lister said. “So, we’re here to help them if they need help. Be there for them when they’re growing up and be another support system for them.”

“My goal is to give back and train as many champions as I can,” Watkins said. “Because it was a great experience for me and I know they’ll love it.”

Parents welcome the opportunity.

“We really like it because it does keep them busy,” Tony Hernandez, a father with two children in the Three Shields Boxing Academy, said. “And they know that if they can’t keep their grades up, that they’ll lose this. So, they pay as much attention or more at school now than they did before too. Because this means a lot to them.”

“Respectful communication,” Elizabeth Nelson, a mother with a child in the Three Shields Boxing Academy, said. “Their workouts with listening to the coaches and what not has helped them come a long way.”

Maybe the next boxing great gets their start here. Regardless, the children involved have already won the fight.

“Yeah, it teaches you hard work and how to calm yourself down,” Chrishon Doby, a child taking classes at the Three Shields Boxing Academy, said. “It’s a good place.”

Classes are free for parents to enroll their children into. The facility is open Mondays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Gloves and mouth guards will be provided to children.

For more information on the academy call 785-233-9648.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.