Kansas State will limit beer sales during football games

FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the...
FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Bowling Green in Manhattan, Kan. _ In the midst of another rout to begin Chris Klieman's tenure as the Kansas State coach, athletic director Gene Taylor announced more than $100 million in renovations to the football stadium and other facilities. In other words: It's a good time to be K-State. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State football fans will not be able to buy beer or wine at concession stands throughout Bill Snyder Stadium during the upcoming football season.

A year after expanding access to beer and alcohol, the university said this week that it is returning to a previous policy that limited alcohol sales to specific areas such as club seating and beer gardens, The Kansas City Star reported.

Athletic Director Gene Taylor said the change comes after 60% of fans who answered a survey said they preferred limited beer sales and a combined exit/re-entry over beer sales at every concession stand and no re-entry.

The university will add a third beer garden this season where fans will be able to drink and watch the game on TV.

The Wildcats first home game is Sept. 11 against Southern Illinois.

