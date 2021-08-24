Kansas lawmaker discusses limits on COVID-19 emergency powers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court Tuesday put a hold on a Johnson County District Court ruling that struck down limits to the governor and county governments’ power when dealing with the pandemic.

The judge in Johnson County found Senate Bill 40 unconstitutional in part because of time restrictions for lawsuits to be heard.

The case was filed by parents in the Shawnee Mission School District challenging their board’s facemask requirements.

When the state’s COVID Disaster Emergency expired, Senate Bill 40′s procedure to challenge school board decisions no longer apply.

However, limits on the governor’s powers remain.

Representative Fred Patton, a Republican from Topeka chairs the House Judiciary Committee.

He lead the conference committee that worked on the final legislation.

“What it does it put some checks and balances in place, if the governor wanted to declare another disaster that’s related to COVID, then it would have to run through a legislative body, in this case, it would be the Legislative Coordinating Council,” he explained.

“Had Senate Bill 40 not been in effect it would be the state finance council so it really just kind of just shifts who needs to give approval in a disaster that is related to COVID.”

He said county governments can still be challenged under the law but not cities.

“If a county were to issue some sort of ruling or mask requirement then the challenge would have a chance to challenge that in court,” he said.

“Most of those things that cities are doing are done under home rule our constitution gives cities the ability to issue orders ordinances under home rule not under disaster statutes so if they’re doing it under home rule then this law will not impact them.”

Patton believes the Supreme Court’s move will clear some confusion.

“What we had is that we had a decision in Johnson County that I think only applied to Johnson County and we had 104 counties where it maybe did maybe didn’t apply,” he said.

“The court by stepping in and saying ‘hold on let us look at this first’ it provides some consistency so we know across the state what the law of the land is and before we issued this stay we really didn’t know.”

In a statement, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said he welcomed the court’s ruling “welcome news” and agreed it removes confusion while his office appeals the case.

13 NEWS reached out to Governor Laura Kelly’s office for comment but have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.