Kansas High Court allows officials to enforce limits on Gov.’s COVID-19 powers

FILE - Kansas Supreme Court
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas High Court has decided to stay a motion regarding legislation that attempted to curb Governor Laura Kelly’s emergency powers during COVID-19.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the Kansas Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday morning, Aug. 24, to stay a Johnson Co. District Court ruling that found part of Senate Bill 40 unconstitutional and the law unenforceable.

“Today’s order from the Kansas Supreme Court granting our motion to stay the district court decision during the appeal is welcome news. The district court’s ruling had created unnecessary confusion about Kansas emergency management laws at a time when the rise in COVID cases makes certainty and stability in the law even more critical.”

On July 21, Schmidt appealed the decision calling it unnecessary and disruptive. On Aug. 3, Schmidt asked the Supreme Court to clarify the state’s emergency management law status as the lower court’s decision is appealed. On July 21, Schmidt appealed the decision calling it unnecessary and disruptive.

Senate Bill 40 attempted to put limits on the Kansas Governor’s emergency powers by redistributing that power to school districts and local governments.

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson (R-16), said the decision brought certainty to the current legal framework.

“With the decision to stay Judge Hauber’s ruling, regarding S.B. 40, the Kansas Supreme Court has thankfully brought certainty to our current legal framework,” said Masterson. “Now, more than ever, it is important that the checks and balances we enacted remain in place, and that due process rights continue for Kansas citizens.”

To read Senate Bill 40, click HERE.

